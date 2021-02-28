Menu
Mary Louise Wynn, age 100, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away February 19, 2021, at Waterford Assisted Living, Lincoln, Nebraska. Mary was born on July 6, 1921, in Iola, Kansas, to Walter A. Coblentz and Nettie I. (Hall) Coblentz. Mary graduated in 1939 from Iola High School. She worked as a secretary for WIBW Radio in Topeka, Kansas, and then worked as a secretary for Lincoln Telephone Company for 27 years, retiring in 1983.

Mary and Marion Wynn were married on July 28, 1946, in Iola, Kansas. Mary was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln, Nebraska, Frank H. Woods Telephone Pioneers Association, and a charter member of the Lincoln Women Chamber of Commerce. Mary enjoyed sewing and crocheting for her family. She especially liked making doll clothes. Mary loved antiquing and had always hoped to open her own antique shop.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Ralph Coblentz, James Albert Coblentz; sisters, Thelma Thompson, Dorothy Morrison; and nieces Jean McClure and Julia Thompson. Mary is survived by nieces, Martha Heffernon (Jim), Iola, Kansas, Ann Houk, Moran, Kansas, Karen Comstock (John), Ottawa, Kansas, Gail (Ken) Nusbaum, Iola, Kansas; nephews, Wayne (Kathy) Coblentz, Middletown, Maryland, Charles (Kay) Coblentz, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside memorial service with inurnment following will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Highland Cemetery, 1800 N. Cottonwood, Iola, KS, 66749. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Highland Cemetery
1800 N. Cottonwood, Iola, KS
Saint Paul UMC sends our condolences to her family on her transition to new life. Mary held the distinction of being the longest living Methodist at Saint Paul church. We had lost contact with her after she left her apartment -- and thought perhaps she had moved out of the city. Again our sympathy to your family.
Addie Lancaster - Saint Paul UMC, Lincoln,Ne. 1144 M St. 68508
February 28, 2021
