Marylin Marti Acuff

July 10, 1934 - January 4, 2022

Marylin was born on July 10, 1934 in Lincoln to James P. and Lois McCauley. She was the third of six siblings. She passed away on January 4, 2022 at the age of 87 in Omaha. Marylin graduated from Lincoln High School where she was a member of the Girls Octet. She later graduated from Bryan School of Nursing as an RN. She moved to Omaha and began her 31 year career as a Psychiatric Nurse. In 1968 she saved the life of her 13 month old niece by using CPR. In the spring of 1969 she received the "Hero's Award" from the Nebraska Funeral Director's Association.

During Marylin's life she survived four husbands. She is survived by her sister, Eleanor (Darrel) Wilkins. Children, Terri Marti (Russ Free), David Marti, James Marti, Jennifer Marti-Kline (Bill Kline). Seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Parents, four siblings and one grandson.

Services are planned for 1 pm Friday January 14, at First Plymouth Church. Memorials in care of the family for designation in the future. Due to COVID, the family is requesting those who attend wear a mask.