Maryln Cecelia McCoy
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Maryln Cecelia McCoy

September 13, 1928 – January 7, 2022

Maryln Cecelia McCoy, 93, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family on Friday, January 7th. She was born on a farm in Hatton, North Dakota, on September 13, 1928, to Martin and Mary von Ruden. She had two sisters and three brothers.

At 18 she met the love of her life, Kenneth McCoy, at a dance and married three months later. They deeply loved each other for 53 years until Kenneth's sudden death in 2000 in Bella Vista, Arkansas. Their marriage produced eight children (Laurel Markovic, deceased), seventeen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Maryln was a devout Catholic, a great card player, avid reader, an adventurous traveler and loved to play slots at the casinos. She lived a very full and independent life and her mind stayed sharp until her body failed her.

Maryln is survived by her sibling Dale von Ruden, and children Daniel McCoy, Barbara Sullivan, John McCoy (Corinne), Kevin McCoy (Marie), Marianne Teller (Duane), Kristine Bird (Bruce) and Kathryn Holt (Mark).

Visitation: 5 pm with rosary at 6 pm on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peters Church, 4500 Duxhall Dr, on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials received will be directed to her designated charities. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
8
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
9
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Peters Church
4500 Duxhall Dr, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear... thinking of you.....
Dan & Kelley Burianek
January 9, 2022
We were so happy to visit on her 90th. So sad and sorry for your and our loss, but what a remarkable, beautiful person. Love to you all.
Michael Larson, Janet Larson
Family
January 8, 2022
