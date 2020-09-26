Matthew Thomas Shea

May 20, 1991 - September 22, 2020

Matthew Thomas Shea was born on May 20, 1991 to Tom and Wendy Shea. He passed away on September 22, 2020 in Lincoln at the age of 29. He graduated from Norris in 2010 and then from SCC-Milford in 2012. He then worked as a heavy equipment mechanic with Vancer (NMC.) His first gift was a fishing pole from his uncle Wayne. Matthew loved fishing more than anything, except his family. He had a love of old cars, pickups, hunting, and his immense passion of catfishing. He looked forward to his annual elk hunting trip with his dad and friends. He was the biggest supporter of his younger sister Morgan. Any girl knew that to get to Matthew you had to go through Morgan. They shared a very special bond.

Matthew is survived by his parents Tom and Wendy Shea; his sister Morgan Shea; grandparents Marge Shea, and Dayton and Karen Shultis; aunts and uncles Wayne and Lauri Shultis, Bryon and Kim Brown, and Tammy Shultis; cousins Chelsey, Heidi, Hannah, Jessica, and Jason; and many extended family and wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Merle Shea.

Funeral service will be held on Monday September 28 at 10:00 AM at Roca Berry Farm (16531 S 38th St, Roca) with a visitation on Sunday September 27 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Hickman (211 E 1st St) from 3:00-6:00 PM. Burial will be in Roca Cemetery. A celebration will follow after the burial back at Roca Berry Farm with food and beer provided. Family requests attire of jeans, t-shirts, and your favorite ballcap. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to family for future designation.