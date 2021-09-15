Maurice Bernard Hammons

May 31, 1926 - September 10, 2021

Maurice Bernard Hammons 95 Plattsmouth died September 10, 2021 in Papillion Born on May 31, 1926, to Charles Devin and Pearlee (Ables) Hammons in Dunnegan, Missouri. He joined a sister, Margaret, and was later joined by three other siblings: MaryLou, Robert, and John.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose May, a son, Roger, and all of his siblings. He leaves the following to cherish his memory: his wife, Mary; his children Larry (Norma), Marilyn (John) Penner, Barb (daughter-in-law), Keith (Hylah), Robert (Glenda); step son Steve (Joni) Rogers, step daughter Sherry Shimek; twelve grandchildren and their spouses Matthew, Rebecca, Michael, Jay, Marissa, Nickelle, Jessica, Erin, Susan, Shawn, Craig and Morgan, fourteen great-grandchildren and one Great-Great grandchild. Sister-in-law Joyce Hammons and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Funeral Services 3:00 pm. Friday September 17, 2021 at the First Christian Church 306 West H Street Weeping Water. Visitation is Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm. also at the church. Mask are requested Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or the Cass County 4-H Council or donor's choice.