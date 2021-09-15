Menu
Maurice Bernard Hammons
FUNERAL HOME
Hammons Family Funeral Services
207 W H St
Weeping Water, NE

Maurice Bernard Hammons

May 31, 1926 - September 10, 2021

Maurice Bernard Hammons 95 Plattsmouth died September 10, 2021 in Papillion Born on May 31, 1926, to Charles Devin and Pearlee (Ables) Hammons in Dunnegan, Missouri. He joined a sister, Margaret, and was later joined by three other siblings: MaryLou, Robert, and John.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose May, a son, Roger, and all of his siblings. He leaves the following to cherish his memory: his wife, Mary; his children Larry (Norma), Marilyn (John) Penner, Barb (daughter-in-law), Keith (Hylah), Robert (Glenda); step son Steve (Joni) Rogers, step daughter Sherry Shimek; twelve grandchildren and their spouses Matthew, Rebecca, Michael, Jay, Marissa, Nickelle, Jessica, Erin, Susan, Shawn, Craig and Morgan, fourteen great-grandchildren and one Great-Great grandchild. Sister-in-law Joyce Hammons and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Funeral Services 3:00 pm. Friday September 17, 2021 at the First Christian Church 306 West H Street Weeping Water. Visitation is Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm. also at the church. Mask are requested Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or the Cass County 4-H Council or donor's choice. Condolences, tributes or view livestreaming of the service www.Hammonsfs.com Maurice Hammons Photos and video


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First Christian Church
306 West H Street, Weeping Water, NE
Sep
17
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
First Christian Church
306 West H Street, Weeping Water, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Hammons Family Funeral Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just recently learned of Maurice's passing. To Larry and Marilyn and the rest of the family I offer my sincerest condolences. Maurice will be sorely missed by any and all that ever had a chance to know him.
David Lauritzen
Other
September 24, 2021
