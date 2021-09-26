Maxine Carr Nelson Herman

March 9, 1932 - September 23, 2021

Maxine Carr Nelson Herman of Malcolm, Nebraska was born on March 9th, 1932 to George and Agnes Carr, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She graduated from Malcolm Public High School, class of 1949. Maxine was united in marriage to Earl Nelson in Malcolm, Nebraska on August 19th, 1950. To this union two sons were born, Bruce and Byron. Following Earl's death in 1982, Maxine married Andre Herman on June 3rd, 1985.

During her lifetime Maxine worked at Malcolm Public High School then the University of Nebraska Dept. of Continuing Education. She, along with her husband Andre, operated the Branched Oak Inn restaurant in Malcolm, Nebraska for twenty years until they sold it in 1998. Maxine and Andre continued working with assorted other property interests for several years thereafter and eventually retired. Maxine passed away peacefully at her home near Malcolm, with her family at her bedside, on September 23 at the age of 89 years 5 months.

She is survived by her husband Andre Herman, her son Byron Nelson (Cheryl, daughter-in-law) of Pleasant Dale, Lucinda Nelson (daughter-in-law) of Lincoln. Grandchildren include Benjamin and Gardenia Nelson of Lincoln, Deborah and Jeremy Lewis of Garland and Eric Nelson of Lincoln. Great-grandchildren include Christian Stoneall-Nelson, Bishop Nelson, Brielle Nelson of Lincoln, Katherine Lewis, Thomas Lewis and Grant Lewis of Garland. Surviving sister Mary Eager of Loveland, Colorado. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents George and Agnes Carr, husband Earl Nelson, son Bruce Nelson and sister Dorothy Ficke/Pillard.

A Rosary service will be held on Thursday September 30th at 10:00 AM with Mass to follow at 10:30 at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic church in Valparaiso, Nebraska, 637 Iver Street. Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29th from 12:00 to 8:00 pm (with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Memorials to Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic church or the Malcolm Volunteer Fire Dept. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com