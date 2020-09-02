Menu
Maxine L. Badje

June 6, 1927 – September 1, 2020

Maxine Badje, of Lincoln, formerly of Columbus, passed away September 1, 2020. Born June 6, 1927 in Randolph, NE to Sofus and Bessie (Wilson) Nelson.

Survivors include son Doug (Wendy) Badje, Lincoln; grandchildren Tyler (Emilie) Badje, Prairie Village, KS; Brianna (Taylor) Stuckey, Leawood, KS; step-grandchildren Kylie (Arthur) Skrundevskiy, Bismarck, ND; Cody (Ashley) Potter, Lincoln. Preceded in death by husbands Robert Badje, Leon Cynova; parents Sofus and Bessie Nelson; brother Harold; brother William; sister Bonnie.

Visitation Thursday, September 3, 2020, 5:00–7:00 pm (family present) at Gass-Haney Funeral Home, Columbus, NE. Funeral service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 1:00 pm at Gass – Haney Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service. Internment following at Columbus Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Church, 1072 21st Avenue Columbus, NE 68601.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
