Melaine R. Miller
1966 - 2022
BORN
1966
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
505 2nd Street
Ceresco, NE

Melaine R. Miller

July 1, 1966 - January 10, 2022

Melaine R. Miller, 55, of Ceresco, passed away with her family by her side on January 10, 2022 at home. She was born on July 1, 1966, to Larry and Cindy (Craig) Smack. Melaine was a hardworking and driven woman, who loved the title of Mother and Grandmother best! She was always on the go, working many jobs while her children were little. She had many hobbies not limited to crocheting, gardening, boating, shopping and cooking with her grandchildren. You could also find her riding on the Harley or enjoying Husker Football.

Her family includes her parents Cindy and Larry of Beatrice; husband Curtis, Ceresco; children Sean (Emily) O'Malley, Salt Lake City, UT, Patrick O'Malley, Beatrice, NE, Mitchell (Hannah) Miller, Ceresco, Matt Miller, Lincoln, and Curtis (Ashley) Miller, Jr., Plattsmouth, NE, daughter-in-law Kindra O'Malley-Tvrdy; grandchildren McKenzie, Evan, Paul, Lucia, Lydia, Elyza, Aubrey, and Melody; siblings Karen Smack (Pam Jones), Pueblo West, CO and Shelly (Larry) Heng of Lincoln; parents-in-law Terry (Veta) Miller, Ceresco. Numerous extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by her son James O'Malley.

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Ceresco Covenant Church, 208 Pine St., Ceresco, NE 68017. Pastor Matt Norlen officiating. Burial in Grace Lutheran Cemetery. Viewing will be prior to the service from 11:00-2:00 p.m. at the Church. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ceresco Covenant Church
208 Pine St, Ceresco, NE
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Ceresco Covenant Church
208 Pine St, Ceresco, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Christopher Sautter
January 14, 2022
Larry, Julie and Ezra Anderson
January 13, 2022
May God welcome you with open arms and bless those who loved you.
Marie Leedom
January 12, 2022
Streck
January 12, 2022
My sympathy to the family of Melanie. She is at peace with her Heavenly Father. AMEN
Kay Kroeger Francis
Other
January 12, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tammy
Friend
January 12, 2022
