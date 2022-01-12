Melaine R. Miller

July 1, 1966 - January 10, 2022

Melaine R. Miller, 55, of Ceresco, passed away with her family by her side on January 10, 2022 at home. She was born on July 1, 1966, to Larry and Cindy (Craig) Smack. Melaine was a hardworking and driven woman, who loved the title of Mother and Grandmother best! She was always on the go, working many jobs while her children were little. She had many hobbies not limited to crocheting, gardening, boating, shopping and cooking with her grandchildren. You could also find her riding on the Harley or enjoying Husker Football.

Her family includes her parents Cindy and Larry of Beatrice; husband Curtis, Ceresco; children Sean (Emily) O'Malley, Salt Lake City, UT, Patrick O'Malley, Beatrice, NE, Mitchell (Hannah) Miller, Ceresco, Matt Miller, Lincoln, and Curtis (Ashley) Miller, Jr., Plattsmouth, NE, daughter-in-law Kindra O'Malley-Tvrdy; grandchildren McKenzie, Evan, Paul, Lucia, Lydia, Elyza, Aubrey, and Melody; siblings Karen Smack (Pam Jones), Pueblo West, CO and Shelly (Larry) Heng of Lincoln; parents-in-law Terry (Veta) Miller, Ceresco. Numerous extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by her son James O'Malley.

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Ceresco Covenant Church, 208 Pine St., Ceresco, NE 68017. Pastor Matt Norlen officiating. Burial in Grace Lutheran Cemetery. Viewing will be prior to the service from 11:00-2:00 p.m. at the Church. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com