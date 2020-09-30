Menu
Melissa Sue Oxley

Melissa Sue Oxley

November 15, 1969 - September 28, 2020

Melissa Sue Oxley, 50 of Lincoln, passed away September 28, 2020. Melissa was born November 15, 1969, in Syracuse, Nebraska, to Gary and Gloria (Hattig) Oxley. She graduated from Nemaha Valley Schools in Cook, Nebraska and has lived in Lincoln since.

She is survived by her parents Gary and Gloria Oxley; brothers Douglas (wife Laurie) Oxley and Mark (wife Shala) Oxley; niece and nephews Katelynn Oxley, Michael Oxley and Joshua Oxley. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Elmer and Thelma Hattig and Don and Marjorie Oxley and nephew Alex Oxley.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
