Melvin Alderman Bates

October 31, 1926 - November 26, 2020

Melvin Alderman Bates, age 94, passed away November 26, 2020. Born October 31, 1926, in Grayling, Michigan, to Russell and Elizabeth (Wattlington) Bates. Married to Eva (Tilman) Bates. He was an architectural draftsman for HWS Consulting Engineers for forty-eight years. Melvin also served in the Army in the 31st Infantry from 1944 to 1948 as a Tech Sergeant. Melvin was a member of the American Legion, V.F.W., Lincoln Orchid Society, and the Greater Omaha Orchid Society.

He is survived by his daughters Barbara (Ron) Bates-Jensen of California, Sandra (Wayne) Lloyd of Tennessee, and Martha Kenton of Georgia, son Russell (Sherri-Ann) Bates of Florida, eleven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Elizabeth (Wayne) Smith, and Cecily Joan Bates and wife Eva (Tilman) Bates.

A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. "Hugs from Home" and condolences can be made online at Roperandsons.com