Melvin E. Lindner

March 20, 1951 - April 10, 2022

Melvin E. Lindner, age 71, of Malcolm, born March 20, 1951, passed away April 10, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at the Malcolm High School, Malcolm with Pastor Brent Horne officiating the service. Graveside Service and Interment: Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Malcolm. Memorials to the Lindner Family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com