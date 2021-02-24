Melvin Lostroh
October 17, 1924 - February 22, 2021
Melvin Lostroh, age 96 years, of rural Lincoln, born October 17, 1924, passed away February 22, 2021. Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Brad Johnson officiating. Graveside Service and Interment: 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, Pleasant Dale Cemetery. Memorials to the Lostroh family for future designations, Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com