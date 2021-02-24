Menu
Melvin Lostroh
Melvin Lostroh

October 17, 1924 - February 22, 2021

Melvin Lostroh, age 96 years, of rural Lincoln, born October 17, 1924, passed away February 22, 2021. Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Brad Johnson officiating. Graveside Service and Interment: 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, Pleasant Dale Cemetery. Memorials to the Lostroh family for future designations, Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Feb
26
Service
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Feb
27
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church
2433 Progressive Road, Seward, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will miss our very special neighbor. Always a comfort to see their house on the hill looking down on us. Melvin and Joanne were good people
Dick & Roxie Pickel
February 24, 2021
Sorry to hear about Melvin's passing. Your family will be in my prayers; he was a good man.
Angie Harral
February 24, 2021
To the whole Lostroh family. I know how much Melvin meant to all of you. He was an incredible person! I´m so glad that I was able to know him. He will definitely be missed, but I´m also glad he got to go home to be with Joanne. From all of the Dankers, our deepest condolences.
Nick Dankers
February 23, 2021
