Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melvin F. Wasserman
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Melvin F. Wasserman

January 16, 1936 - September 17, 2021

Melvin F. Wasserman of Lincoln, Nebraska died at age 85 on September 17, 2021. Born January 16, 1936 near Bremen, Kansas to Fred J. (Butch) and Clara (Meyer) Wasserman.

Mel is survived by his wife Verna, his three children Douglas (wife Diane) Wasserman, Connie (husband Dan) Thompson and Bruce (wife Jodi) Wasserman, 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and Verna's three children.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, Sept 24, 2021 at Christ Lincoln, 4325 Sumner St in Lincoln. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12 noon to 7 pm with family present from 5 pm to 7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christ Lincoln
4325 Sumner St, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.