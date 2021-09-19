Melvin F. Wasserman

January 16, 1936 - September 17, 2021

Melvin F. Wasserman of Lincoln, Nebraska died at age 85 on September 17, 2021. Born January 16, 1936 near Bremen, Kansas to Fred J. (Butch) and Clara (Meyer) Wasserman.

Mel is survived by his wife Verna, his three children Douglas (wife Diane) Wasserman, Connie (husband Dan) Thompson and Bruce (wife Jodi) Wasserman, 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and Verna's three children.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, Sept 24, 2021 at Christ Lincoln, 4325 Sumner St in Lincoln. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12 noon to 7 pm with family present from 5 pm to 7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln.