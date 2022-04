Merl R. Hansen

November 2, 1942 - September 24, 2021

Merl R. Hansen, 78, of Lincoln passed away on September 24th, 2021. Born November 2, 1942, to Willard and Hazel (Isaacson) Hansen in Lincoln, NE. Merl graduated from Northeast High School in 1961 and he went on to work as a material processor at General Dynamics in Lincoln.

Family members include his sister Linda (Mick) Stoehr of Sutton, NE; nieces Lisa (James) Cook of Verdigre, NE and Laurel (Chuck) O'Malley of Chambers, NE; as well as 5 grandnieces and nephews. Merl is preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services are to be held. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.