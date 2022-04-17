Merle Freeman Oglesby

March 27, 1925 - April 9, 2022

Merle Freeman Oglesby, 97, went home to be with his Savior April 9th, 2022, in Laurel, MS. He was born March 27th, 1925, to parents Ralph and Eunice (Freeman) Oglesby in Kansas City, Missouri. He started his music career by singing in a boys' choir in Kansas City at an early age. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 19 and served in WWII as a flight engineer and mechanic on the B-29 airplane. Freeman went on to attend Kansas University in Lawrence and was an accomplished musician, vocally and on the piano and organ.

He married his first wife, Buzzy Oglesby, with whom he raised four children in Ashland, Nebraska. He was active in the school system and the Ashland Christian Church. He also served as President of the Full Gospel Businessman's Association in Omaha, Nebraska. Freeman moved to Laurel, Mississippi and worked for Sanderson Farms as Fleet Manager until retirement.

He attended Word of Life Church in Laurel, MS where he met Donna who became his wife. He lovingly helped raise her daughter, Jennifer, and grandchildren, Hannah and Jace and was known as Grampy to many who knew him. He became an active member of Grace Covenant Church in Ellisville where he served on the board for 15 years. Freeman enjoyed playing piano, working out, and spending time with his large family. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Donna Oglesby, and his children Dave Oglesby, Phoenix, AZ, Tim Oglesby, Buehler, KS, Melissa Gevo, Atlanta, GA, Suzy Johnson, Lincoln, NE, and Jennifer Jackson, Laurel, MS. He also has 15 Grandchildren and 33 Great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Buzzy Oglesby.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 20th from 5-7 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE. Burial service to be held at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S 14th St., on Thursday April 21st at 11:00 a.m. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com