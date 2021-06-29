Menu
Merle L. Schulz
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE

Merle L. Schulz

October 18, 1934 - June 26, 2021

Merle L. Schulz, 86, of Seward, NE, passed away June 26, 2021. Merle was born on October 18, 1934.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 29 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday, June 30 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Garland. Graveside and interment Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Garland. Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church or Garland American Legion. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Jun
29
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Jun
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church, Garland
370 Old Mill Road, Garland, NE
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to hear of Merle's passing. Your in my thoughts and prayers.
Dorothy Crewdson
Friend
June 29, 2021
Carol, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Cherish your memories of Merle. He was a kind man!
Linda Bartek
June 28, 2021
