Merle L. Schulz

October 18, 1934 - June 26, 2021

Merle L. Schulz, 86, of Seward, NE, passed away June 26, 2021. Merle was born on October 18, 1934.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 29 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday, June 30 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Garland. Graveside and interment Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Garland. Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church or Garland American Legion. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com