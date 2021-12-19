Merlin LaMonte Nolte

August 9, 1950 - December 14, 2021

The Lord called Merlin LaMonte Nolte of Fairbury, Nebraska, home on December 14 after a courageous battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. He was 71 years old. Merlin was born on August 9, 1950 to Orville and Romaine (Gutzmer) Nolte in Fairbury and grew up on a farm near Western. He was baptized on August 27, 1950 and confirmed his faith March 22, 1964 at Zion Lutheran Church of Tobias. After graduating from Meridian High School in 1968, he went on to study Data Processing at Brown-Mackie School of Business, Salina, KS. After graduation, he was called into duty by the U.S. Army. He worked as a Program Specialist, while stationed in Germany, Washington State, New Jersey and New York. Following his honorable discharge from the military, he continued his education at Fairbury Junior College.

In 1976, he met Vicki Scott Morava, and they wed November 20, 1977 at Grace Lutheran Church. They were blessed with 2 daughters, Carrie Leigh and Cindy Jo, and 2 step-sons, Alvin Dave and Terry Allen. Merlin made a life with his family on a farm south of Fairbury while also working at Kellwood garment factory, and later Swingsters. He grew a variety of crops and tended cattle and the occasional goat or two. After Swingsters closed, Merlin continued farming and kept a small herd of cattle while also lending a hand with the grandchildrens' 4-H pigs and chickens. He enjoyed deer hunting and was an avid Huskers fan, making a pilgrimage to at least one game every year.

Merlin was preceded in death by his parents Orville and Romaine, an infant brother, and a notorious little terrier named Sporty. He is survived by his wife, Vicki; children: daughter, Carrie and husband, Joe Branson of Fairbury; daughter, Cindy and husband Curtis Hill of Syracuse; step-son, Alvin and wife, Tanya Morava of Rapid City, SD; step-son, Terry Morava of Fairbury; 4 grandchildren; Autumn and husband, Zachary Ortiz of York; Brody Branson and Kamyrnn Branson of Fairbury; Samuel Hill of Syracuse; and 2 step-grandchildren: Raelyn Morava of Lincoln; Christopher and wife, Ashley Williams of Marysville, KS; and 2 step-great-grandchildren: Max and Andrew Williams of Marysville, KS; brother, Randall and wife, Margaret "Peggy" Nolte of Western; sister, Lylice and husband, Howard "Butch" Kuhns of Fairbury; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 20 at 11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Family greeting friends from 6-8 pm Sunday at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home. Interment will be in Grace Lutheran Cemetery near Gladstone, NE. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home of Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.