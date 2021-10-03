Merlyn Lee Egger

July 19, 1932 - September 30, 2021

Merlyn Lee Egger, age 89, of Roca, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Merlyn was born July 19, 1932 to Rudolph and Marie Egger. Merlyn is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Delores Etmund Egger; children, Dennis (Sharon) Egger, Cheryl Cramer, Rodney (Gloria) Egger; grandchildren, Angela Cramer, Brandon (Amanda) Cramer, Stacey (Bryce) Johnson, Brady (Megan) Egger, Jeffrey (Valerie) Mathis, Lindsey (Mike) Norton, Lauren (Derek) Ohlin; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Monday, October 4, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Masks are required inside. The family wishes memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. Go to www.lincolnfh.com.