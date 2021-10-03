Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Merlyn Lee Egger
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Merlyn Lee Egger

July 19, 1932 - September 30, 2021

Merlyn Lee Egger, age 89, of Roca, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Merlyn was born July 19, 1932 to Rudolph and Marie Egger. Merlyn is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Delores Etmund Egger; children, Dennis (Sharon) Egger, Cheryl Cramer, Rodney (Gloria) Egger; grandchildren, Angela Cramer, Brandon (Amanda) Cramer, Stacey (Bryce) Johnson, Brady (Megan) Egger, Jeffrey (Valerie) Mathis, Lindsey (Mike) Norton, Lauren (Derek) Ohlin; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Monday, October 4, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Masks are required inside. The family wishes memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. Go to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Oct
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Deepest sympathy to you and your family. I am sorry I was not able to attend the funeral. Jenny
Jenny maly
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results