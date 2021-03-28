Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Merlyn Ray Mead
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE

Merlyn Ray Mead

November 18, 1931 - March 24, 2021

Merlyn Ray Mead, 89, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021. Born in Philip, South Dakota on November 18, 1931 to George and Rachel (Raye) Mead. He grew up in the College View neighborhood in Lincoln and attended Union College Academy, where he developed close friendships he would cherish throughout his life.

After graduating, he took engineering classes at UNL and later returned to Lincoln, where his oldest daughter, LeiLani was born, to complete his teaching degree at Union College. He then taught school in Rolla, Missouri where his youngest daughter, Sharon was born.

After teaching for a number of years, he became a registered land surveyor and operated his own business, J&M Engineering. He enjoyed playing music and could often be found tinkering around on one of his guitars, harmonicas or a keyboard.

He is survived by his daughters, LeiLani Glaser (Lincoln) and Sharon Cleveland (Greeley, Colorado), five grandchildren, one great-grandson, and friend/former spouse, Ellen Mead and her three children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Loren Mead, and sister, Raylene Nelson.

No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.