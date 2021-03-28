Merlyn Ray Mead

November 18, 1931 - March 24, 2021

Merlyn Ray Mead, 89, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021. Born in Philip, South Dakota on November 18, 1931 to George and Rachel (Raye) Mead. He grew up in the College View neighborhood in Lincoln and attended Union College Academy, where he developed close friendships he would cherish throughout his life.

After graduating, he took engineering classes at UNL and later returned to Lincoln, where his oldest daughter, LeiLani was born, to complete his teaching degree at Union College. He then taught school in Rolla, Missouri where his youngest daughter, Sharon was born.

After teaching for a number of years, he became a registered land surveyor and operated his own business, J&M Engineering. He enjoyed playing music and could often be found tinkering around on one of his guitars, harmonicas or a keyboard.

He is survived by his daughters, LeiLani Glaser (Lincoln) and Sharon Cleveland (Greeley, Colorado), five grandchildren, one great-grandson, and friend/former spouse, Ellen Mead and her three children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Loren Mead, and sister, Raylene Nelson.

No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com