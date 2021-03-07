Merna Pohlmann

November 3, 1927 - March 5, 2021

Merna Pohlmann, 93, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice, passed away Friday night, March 5, 2021 at CountryHouse Residence at Pine Lake in Lincoln. She was born on November 3, 1927 in Plymouth and baptized and confirmed at First Trinity Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice. She attended "Cracker Box" country school across from the church through the 8th grade. She married Lorenz Pohlmann on February 16, 1947 and they lived and farmed northeast of DeWItt until 1983 when they retired and moved into Beatrice. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of rural DeWitt and WELCA (Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church.) She always offered a helping hand whether it was for church cleaning or serving lunch at funerals. She was quick to compliment others and had a warm smile. Merna was a homemaker with great cooking skills and a "green thumb" for gardens and flowers. Her flower gardens were always a source of pride and she could grow almost anything. If you ever stopped at their house, you never left hungry, as she could prepare a multi-course meal at any time of the day. She loved music and enjoyed going to all the grandchildren's activities. All the birthdays and anniversaries of family members and friends were on her calendar and she always sent a card. Survivors include two sons, Jerry Pohlmann and his wife Deb of Lincoln, and Craig Pohlmann and his wife Nancy of Pell City, AL; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, LaVern (Joann) Niemeier of Beatrice; sister, Delma Bergmeier of Wilber; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lorenz Pohlmann, who died on January 12, 1990; her parents, Henry and Lydia (Hansjurgen) Niemeier; two sisters, Arlene (Robert) Bergmeier and Elvira (Robert) Stokebrand; brother-in-law, Maurice Bergmerier. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Soap Creek) of rural DeWitt with Pastor Heather Brown officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. The service will also be available to watch on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery of rural DeWitt. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 A.M. on Monday at the church. Visitation Sunday from noon until 8:00 P.M. and then at the church one hour preceding the service on Monday. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends from 4-6 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.