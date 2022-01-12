Merwyn A. Nyquist

September 4, 1924 - December 23, 2021

Merwyn A. Nyquist, age 97, of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Merwyn was born September 4, 1924 to Alfred and Mabel Nyquist. Merwyn is survived by his loving wife of 73 years Lois Nyquist; daughters, Trudy Lans, Joan (Terry) Sparks; three grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two nieces, many other relatives and friends.

Memorial celebration will be 2:00 pm Friday, January 14, 2022 at St Andrews Lutheran Church. Go to www.lincolnfh.com. The family wishes memorials to St. Andrew's Lutheran, 1015 Lancaster Lane, 68505; or to Eastmont Foundation, 6315 'O' St., 68510 in Merwyn's name.