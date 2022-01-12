Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Merwyn A. Nyquist
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Merwyn A. Nyquist

September 4, 1924 - December 23, 2021

Merwyn A. Nyquist, age 97, of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Merwyn was born September 4, 1924 to Alfred and Mabel Nyquist. Merwyn is survived by his loving wife of 73 years Lois Nyquist; daughters, Trudy Lans, Joan (Terry) Sparks; three grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two nieces, many other relatives and friends.

Memorial celebration will be 2:00 pm Friday, January 14, 2022 at St Andrews Lutheran Church. Go to www.lincolnfh.com. The family wishes memorials to St. Andrew's Lutheran, 1015 Lancaster Lane, 68505; or to Eastmont Foundation, 6315 'O' St., 68510 in Merwyn's name.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
St Andrews Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mer was a wonderful man with a warm and welcoming smile. May Lois find comfort in all of the many memories shared in their 70+ years together. Your family truly has a special place in the hearts of our family. Such fun church times! Church choir, camping at Two Rivers, singing around the campfire. Know that our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.- Love, Susan, Natalee, , Lois, John
Susan (Vakiner) Shaver
January 14, 2022
My love, thoughts and prayers are with Lois and your family. I knew Mer from working at Eastmont and from when my mom lived at Eastmont.
Mary Schuett
Work
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results