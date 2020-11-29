Michael Allen Hessler

March 16, 1951 – November 23, 2020

Michael Allen Hessler, 69, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23rd, 2020 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, Ne after battling Covid-19. Mick was born on March 16, 1951, Scottsbluff, to Edward and Vera (Ott) Hessler. He grew up in Scottsbluff receiving his education in the Scottsbluff schools. He went on to attend Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, ND. Eventually making his way back to Scottsbluff, where he and his brother Eddie then started Hessler Land and Cattle Company, Hessler Builders, Inc. and TLC. Mick was courageous and inventive in business. If he had an idea, he worked hard to make it happen. He loved time well spent with family and friends. He was often generous to strangers when he noticed there was a need to be met. He was the biggest energy in the room and has left us with many memories that comfort us and bring us joy. He will be missed.

He is survived by his loving children with former spouse Denise Hessler (Lincoln, Ne); Heidi (Nate) Shaddick (Lincoln, Ne.); Amber (JR) Rocha (Bennington, Ne.); Brock (Allison) Hessler (Papillion, Ne.); and seven grandchildren; father Edward Hessler (Scottsbluff); brothers Dave (Pam) Hessler, Robert (Peggy) Hessler, all of Scottsbluff; many nieces and nephews; devoted partner Lori Miller (Lincoln, Ne.), her daughter Ashley (Corby) Fehlman and kids. Preceding Mick in death are his mother, Vera (Ott) Hessler, brother, Eddie Hessler and sister, Elizabeth Shoemaker.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made towards The Bryan Foundation. Condolences and donation link at Wyuka.com