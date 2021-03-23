Menu
Michael Gilbert Aron
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Michael Gilbert Aron

March 20, 2021

Michael Gilbert Aron, 76, of Lincoln, passed away March 20, 2021, after a courageous battle against bile duct cancer. The oldest of three, Mike was born to C. Gilbert & LaToi (Otredosky) Aron in Cincinnati, OH. His childhood years were filled with adventure & fun in Crete, Ne., a town he called "Pleasantville". Many hours were spent rafting on the pond & shooting hoops in the gyms at Doane College. He graduated from Crete High School in 1962.

On a serendipitous blind date, he met his future wife Gloria Aron. They have 2 children Todd and Jennifer. Mike loved being a Dad but was thrilled to be elevated to Grandpa when grandsons, Tyler, and Talon, arrived. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family or missed one of his grandson's events if it could be helped. He relished his time as caddy for the grands the last couple seasons. His zest for living, learning & doing will be sorely missed by his family.

He was a graduate of the University of Nebraska and practiced as a Certified Public Accountant for over 30 years. This profession was a perfect fit for someone so inquisitive and attuned to details-as colleagues used to say, "Ask Mike the time and he'll tell you how to make a watch." A Legacy member of Hillcrest Country Club allowed him many opportunities for one of his passions, golf. A dream was achieved when he made a hole-in-one at Hillcrest in 2018. He enjoyed his time as a rule's official for golf tournaments through the USGA. He was an avid sports fan, especially UNL sports. Traveling was at the top of his list with many trips to Europe, 2019 trip to China and Japan, mission trip to Honduras and much exploring in the U.S. An active member of First Plymouth Congregational Church, he was a past usher and deacon.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of nearly 56 years, Gloria; children Todd Aron of Gilbert, AZ and Jen (Nick) Hubbard and family Tyler and Talon of Lincoln; sisters-in-law Sandi (Jim) Good of Northridge, CA; Sherri (Gene) Steffes of Manning, IA; brothers-in-law Larry (Donna) Mohr of Mesa, AZ; Doug Mohr of Aspinwall, IA; Steve (Pam) Mohr of Glidden, IA; much-loved nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Gil and Toi Aron, brother Timothy Charles and sister Priscilla Ruth.

Funeral service: 10:30 am Saturday (3-27-21) First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street with Dr. Jim Keck officiating. Face coverings are required for all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorials to donor's choice, any organization supporting youth sports or education, or to American Cancer Society.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First-Plymouth Church
2000 D Street, NE
Roper and Sons
Tom Lisec
March 26, 2021
Mark and I send our deepest sympathy! Mike was a great guy who will be missed by many. I have many fond memories of working with Mike. A few of those are the green doughnuts he loved to share on St. Patrick´s Day and the Easter marshmallow Peeps he would bring us. I will also miss the "Jokes of the Day" he would send and pictures of his grandsons. He loved his family dearly! His memory will definitely live on. Prayers!
Lisa Holbrook
March 26, 2021
My deepest condolences and continued prayers for Mike's family. I'm privileged to be one of his daughter's close friends. I know Mike loved his family, especially his grandsons, more than anything in this world. I have no doubt he will be at every golf tournament, basketball game, wrestling match, and more for the boys. He will be remembered by many as a strong-minded, very intelligent, and fiercely loving man. May he rest in peace and play a lot of golf with the Big Man upstairs.
Colleen Church
March 25, 2021
Gloria, deepest sympathy to you & the entire family.
Mary Cerny
March 25, 2021
Our sympathies, love and hugs to all of your family. Mike was a great guy who will be missed greatly especially around Hillcrest. It was always fun to watch him be such a good grandpa to those 2 boys at the pool and on the golf course also. The photo is from a New York Nebraska bar watching a football game.
Nancy & Wayne Videtich
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results