Michael Gilbert Aron

March 20, 2021

Michael Gilbert Aron, 76, of Lincoln, passed away March 20, 2021, after a courageous battle against bile duct cancer. The oldest of three, Mike was born to C. Gilbert & LaToi (Otredosky) Aron in Cincinnati, OH. His childhood years were filled with adventure & fun in Crete, Ne., a town he called "Pleasantville". Many hours were spent rafting on the pond & shooting hoops in the gyms at Doane College. He graduated from Crete High School in 1962.

On a serendipitous blind date, he met his future wife Gloria Aron. They have 2 children Todd and Jennifer. Mike loved being a Dad but was thrilled to be elevated to Grandpa when grandsons, Tyler, and Talon, arrived. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family or missed one of his grandson's events if it could be helped. He relished his time as caddy for the grands the last couple seasons. His zest for living, learning & doing will be sorely missed by his family.

He was a graduate of the University of Nebraska and practiced as a Certified Public Accountant for over 30 years. This profession was a perfect fit for someone so inquisitive and attuned to details-as colleagues used to say, "Ask Mike the time and he'll tell you how to make a watch." A Legacy member of Hillcrest Country Club allowed him many opportunities for one of his passions, golf. A dream was achieved when he made a hole-in-one at Hillcrest in 2018. He enjoyed his time as a rule's official for golf tournaments through the USGA. He was an avid sports fan, especially UNL sports. Traveling was at the top of his list with many trips to Europe, 2019 trip to China and Japan, mission trip to Honduras and much exploring in the U.S. An active member of First Plymouth Congregational Church, he was a past usher and deacon.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of nearly 56 years, Gloria; children Todd Aron of Gilbert, AZ and Jen (Nick) Hubbard and family Tyler and Talon of Lincoln; sisters-in-law Sandi (Jim) Good of Northridge, CA; Sherri (Gene) Steffes of Manning, IA; brothers-in-law Larry (Donna) Mohr of Mesa, AZ; Doug Mohr of Aspinwall, IA; Steve (Pam) Mohr of Glidden, IA; much-loved nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Gil and Toi Aron, brother Timothy Charles and sister Priscilla Ruth.

Funeral service: 10:30 am Saturday (3-27-21) First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street with Dr. Jim Keck officiating. Face coverings are required for all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorials to donor's choice, any organization supporting youth sports or education, or to American Cancer Society. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com