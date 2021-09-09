Michael Bennett

June 22, 1955 - September 2, 2021

Michael "Mike" Bennett, age 66, of Oklahoma City, passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2021. Mike was born in Topeka, KS to William and Marilyn Bennett on June 22, 1955. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Rayment, on October 16, 1999, in Virginia Beach, VA. Mike loved spending time with family, playing pitch and traveling the world. He graduated from UNL and worked as a lifelong travel agent for Adventure Travel as operator and owner. Mike volunteered for the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation; he was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a member of Travel Trust International and Optimist Club and President of the United Commercial Travelers Counsel 104.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Sarah; grandchildren Brendon Michael, Kaidon Joshua, Adyson Jane; parents Bill and Marilyn Bennett; siblings Dan (Karla) Bennett; Colleen (Mike) Danahay; Kerry (Randy) Miller; Kathy (Blake) Collingsworth; Brian Bennett; Patrick (Nicole) Bennett and too many nieces and nephews to count; in-laws Donald Rayment, Mary Rayment (in memory) Delores Rayment; sisters, brothers, and in-laws; Bill Rayment; Beverly Farmer; Steve Rayment; Jane Rayment; Mark Rayment (in memory); Brian Rayment; John (Mandy) Rayment; Carol (Mark) Fleming; niece, Nicole (Ryan) Joerger; nephew, Johnny Rayment. Preceded in death by nephew Joshua Collingsworth; Mary Rayment; Mark Rayment and his grandparents.

A rosary will be held in his honor at 7 pm, Friday, September 10, 2021, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Saint Joseph's Church, 1940 S. 77th Street. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation at 8445 Executive Woods Drive, Lincoln, NE 68512 or https://www.joshtheotter.org/

Mike passed before finding out who put the overalls in Mrs. Murphy's chowder.

As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love.

