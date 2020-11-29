Michael D. Winkle

November 24, 2020

Michael D. Winkle, 68, Denver, died, November 24, 2020, at home. He chose to stop eating and drinking (VSED) to pre-empt an extended battle with brain disease. He was an ardent advocate for a terminally ill individual's right to choose end of life options. Michael was a long-time public broadcasting professional in Lincoln, Nebraska, and formerly worked for UPI in New York and Virginia. He loved art, poetry, music and a good prank. A great storyteller and writer, he also had beautiful penmanship and was an avid reader. He will be remembered for his sharp intellect, quick wit, and mentorship to many. His imagination spurred many successful entrepreneurial ventures that benefitted pubic media in Nebraska.

Michael is survived by his true love and wife, Kathryn Witte, Denver, CO; son, James Winkle, and daughter, Neva Winkle, both of Lincoln, NE; step-daughter Allison Stephens and partner Lynard Gardner, Charleston, SC; step-son Aaron Stephens and wife, Jessica, Grand Island, NE; step-son Austen Stephens and wife, Ashley, Chadron, NE. Step-grandsons Nolan, Andrew, and Grady Stephens were the light of Papa Mick's life. Other survivors include his twin brother Pat, sisters Jayne and Paula, brother Will, and nieces and nephews.

Memorials to Lincoln Food Bank (lincolnfoodbank.org); Food Bank of the Rockies (foodbankrockies.org) and the Lincoln Arts Council fund for emerging artists (artscene.org).