Michael DeKalb

November 21, 2020

Michael DeKalb passed away on November 21st at the age of 74. Mike was a veteran of the US Army and worked for the City of Lincoln as a city/county planer for 36 years. In retirement he continued to serve the community including serving as president of the University Place Community Organization and helped produce their annual Easter Egg hunt for five years. He worked as chair of the StarTran advisory board and was a board member of The Friends of White Hall Mansion. He was a member in good standing of the Camp Creek Thrashers. He had just been elected for a third term as director of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board. There will not be a funeral service at this time, but the family is planning a celebration of his life next year. He is survived by his wife Donna DeKalb, his siblings Denny Embree, Stephen DeKalb and Meredith Johnson, son Chris DeKalb, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Stephen Poyer and grand-daughter Tess Poyer. Memorials to the family for a later designation in care of Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O Street, Lincoln, 68510. Online condoences may be left at wyuka.com