Michael J. Jardine

May 13, 1953 - October 25, 2020

Michael J. Jardine, 67, of Lincoln passed away on October 25, 2020. Born May 13, 1953, to John and Marva (Kellogg) Jardine in Pittsburg, CA. He worked as an Avionics Technician at Duncan Aviation for 34 years, was a member of the United States Navy serving in the Vietnam War, Nebraska Air National Guard, and owner of Studio Jardine Photography.

A private memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday (10-31-2020) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. Burial at Wyuka Cemetery Columbarium. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance and we respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Nebraska Game & Parks Foundation, Attn: Youth Program, P.O. Box 36, Waverly, NE, 68462-0036. Live streaming of the memorial service and "Hugs from Home" online condolences at Roperandsons.com.