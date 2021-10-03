Michael Dean Naeve

March 4, 1947 - September 27, 2021

Michael Dean Naeve, 74, of Lincoln, NE, died 9/27/21 in Lincoln. Michael was born 3/4/47 in Kenosha, WI to Donald and Lila (Porter) Naeve. His family moved to Ord, NE, shortly after, where Michael grew up. He graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1969 and completed his MBA from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford in 1975.

Michael served in the Army from 1969-1973, with the rank of Captain. He lived in the San Francisco Bay Area from 1971-2000, returning in 2013 to accept a position as an auditor with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in San Francisco. He retired in November of 2020 and relocated to Lincoln in May 2021.

Michael's daughters fondly recall his love of music, from classical to 1960s/1970s rock. He played several instruments, including guitar, trumpet, and trombone. He was an avid golfer for many years, and enjoyed writing creative fiction.

Survivors include: Daughters, Alexandra and Rebecca; brother, Jim and his niece, Jamie. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Sheryl (Bresley) Naeve, and his brothers, Bob and Bill.

Cremation, no visitation, services at later date. Condolences online at LincolnAlternativeFuneral.com