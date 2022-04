Michael Oldfield

June 18, 2021

Funeral will be 11:00 am, Saturday, June 26th at Living Hope in Willmar, MN with interment in Clover Leaf Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, Friday, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. www.hafh.org. Memorials may be directed to Community Christian School-Tuition Fund (www.willmarccs.com) or Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center Handicap Hunt (www.prairiewoodselc.org).