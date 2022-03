Michael J. Vandeman

December 8, 2021

Michael J. Vandeman, 62, of Gretna, entered into rest on Dec. 8, 2021 in Omaha. Funeral Service, Wednesday (12/15) 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1702 Boyd St., Ashland. Visitation, Tuesday (12/14) 5-8 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com