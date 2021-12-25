Michael John Wall

December 14, 2021

Michael John Wall, 71, passed away December 14, 2021. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska. Mike grew up in Greenwood and later moved to Alliance. He moved to Wahoo October 31, 2021.

Michael is survived by Bob Wall, Jr., Mary (Bill) Jeppson, Al (Deb) Wall, Pat (Mike) Correa, Fran (Mike) Marymee, Marlene (Harry) Forney, Sam (Tara) Wall, Ron (Lori) Wall, Don (Shelly) Wall, Jerry Wall, Helen Strode, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Wall, Sr., Lila F. (Bauers) Wall, sister Lila Josephine DeRaad, infant brother and sister Allen William Wall and Theresa Ann Wall, and brother-in-law Randy Strode.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St Mary's Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St, Ashland, NE 68003. Visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, January 10, 2022, with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at St Mary's Catholic Church, Ashland, Nebraska. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com