Michael Walter Fitl

March 26, 1956 - July 1, 2020

Michael Walter Fitl, 64, of Ceresco, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born to Walter and Eileen (Seagle) Fitl on March 26, 1956 in Lincoln. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and date nights with Carrie. He looked forward to spending time with family during holidays. Mike worked for the State of Nebraska, Department of Roads for over 38 years.

Mike is survived by his wife, Carrie; daughters, Jessica (Neil) Falk, Erin (Matthew) Rodaway; sister, Mary (Keith) Kreeger, niece, nephews, and other extended family members. He is preceded in death by parents, Walter and Eileen Fitl; sister, Cindy Fitl.

Private Family memorial service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. A celebration of life will take place in summer of 2021. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com