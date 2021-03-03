Michael "Willy" Williams

February 25, 2021

Michael "Willy" Williams, Lincoln Nebraska, died Thursday, February 25, 2021, after a 25+ year battle with MS.

Surviving family include wife Susie; Children Oak, Colin, and Madeline; six grandchildren Pfieffer and Watson, Odin and Raininer, Pearl and Opal; Siblings Sherry, Peggy, and Willard.

At this time no funeral service. Celebration of life to be announced. Please make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers, to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com