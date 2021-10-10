Michael Winkle

August 25, 2020 - November 20, 2020

In his "document: a forgettable series of moments" Michael wrote "it's a wake-celebrate!" His play list for that chapter included: Stand by Me by Otis Redding; "Respect" by Aretha Franklin and Hey Jude by Wilson Pickett. The artwork above was created by Tom Sullivan for this past summer's Lincoln Arts Council emerging artist donor poster. Please come prepared to donate, tell some stories and to dance! Friday, November 5, 5-8 p.m. Cornhusker Social Hall, 2940 Cornhusker Hwy, Lincoln, Nebraska. Featuring wake music by Doors & Windows Tribute Band, with lead singer Stan Spurgeon and band members from the Omaha music scene. Michael's memorials go to the Food Bank of Lincoln and the Lincoln Arts Council. So bring an unperishable food item or a donation. Michael was a stalwart supporter of the Food Bank during his years at NET (now Nebraska Public Media). "I decided I want a wake."-Michael Winkle