Michelle Wessel

March 17, 2021

Michelle Wessel, 46, of Lincoln, died 3/17/2021. Employed by St. Elizabeth Hospital. Survived by mother, Mary Jane Wessel, her siblings, Edward (Andrea) Wessel of Crocker, MO; Melanie Rieger of Falls City, NE; Janelle (Dave) Sterling of Iola, KS, nieces and nephews.

Services, 3/26 2pm, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Falls City, Rosaries, 3/25 6:30pm Dorr and Clark Funeral Home, Falls City, and 3/26 1pm at church.