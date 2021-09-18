Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mike DeKalb
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Mike DeKalb

May 12, 1946 - November 21, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mike DeKalb at The Wyuka Stables, 3600 'O' St. Lincoln. It will be on Friday Sept. 24th at 10am. Bring your memories and stories to share.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
The Wyuka Stables
3600 'O' St., Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mike was always such a nice guy when he came down to the Assessor's office. He will be greatly missed. Prayers and condolences to the family.
Amy Hanson
Work
September 20, 2021
DeKalb Family, Please accept my deepest condolences on Mike's passing. He was such an inspiration and mentor to me when I first ran for office and he was steadfast in his caring about the community. We are a poorer community with his passing. I will miss his smiling face and I will keep you, Mike and your family in my thoughts and prayers
Doug Emery
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results