Mike was always such a nice guy when he came down to the Assessor's office. He will be greatly missed. Prayers and condolences to the family.
Amy Hanson
Work
September 20, 2021
DeKalb Family, Please accept my deepest condolences on Mike's passing. He was such an inspiration and mentor to me when I first ran for office and he was steadfast in his caring about the community. We are a poorer community with his passing. I will miss his smiling face and I will keep you, Mike and your family in my thoughts and prayers