Mikeal Mathew Jensen

July 4, 1968 - December 31, 2021

Visitation Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 4-7 PM, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln. Funeral Service Thursday, January 6, 2022, 10 AM, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.