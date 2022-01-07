Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred E. Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE

Mildred E. Brown

March 17, 1919 - January 4, 2022

Mildred E. Brown, age 102, widow of Neal, of York, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Metz Chapel in York, NE with the Reverend Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial will follow at Utica Cemetery, Utica, NE. Public visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church of York. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Jan
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Metz Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.