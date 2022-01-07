Mildred E. Brown

March 17, 1919 - January 4, 2022

Mildred E. Brown, age 102, widow of Neal, of York, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Metz Chapel in York, NE with the Reverend Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial will follow at Utica Cemetery, Utica, NE. Public visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church of York. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com