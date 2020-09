Mildred "Millie" Davenport

November 19, 1929 - September 18, 2020

Mildred "Millie" Davenport, age 90, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020. Millie was born November 19, 1929 to Harvey and Nettie Schernikau. Millie is survived by two daughters, Diane (Barry) Schuckman, Yvonne Davenport; grandchildren, Derek (Abby) Schuckman, Brynn Schuckman, Brady (Rebecca) Schuckman, Bryson Davenport, Kristen (Andy) Davenport-DeMoss; 8 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6700 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Everyone will meet at Gate 2 and go up to the graveside in procession.