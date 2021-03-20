Menu
Mildred E. Hall
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE

Mildred E. Hall

December 28, 1921 - March 19, 2021

Mildred E. Hall, 99, of Lincoln passed away Friday March 19, 2021. Born December 28, 1921 in Lincoln, NE to Walter Henry & Pearl Catherine (Hatzenbuehler) Runge. Mildred graduated from Malcolm High School in 1940 and then married Kenneth G. Hall on October 22, 1947. Member of Prairie Home United Methodist Church, the Ladies Aide and served as President for many years.

Family members include son, Edward (Micki) Hall; daughters, Virginia Metcalf, Donna (Chuck) Bentjen; 4 Grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Kenneth; grandsons, Tyler and Jaysen; brothers, Donald, and Dale Hall; brother & sister-in-law, Leonard and June Hall; sister and brother-in-law, Nelda and Donald Smetter; son in Law, Jim Metcalf.

Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m., Sunday March 21, 2021 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Monday March 22, 2021 at R&S South Lincoln Chapel. Burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. Facial coverings are required. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Mahoney Manor, 4241 N 61st St, Lincoln, NE 68507. Condolences online at roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Mar
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
R&S South Lincoln Chapel.
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna and family, we are keeping you in our prayers for the loss of your sweet momma. Sending love and hugs! Michelle and Dan
Michelle Fink
March 21, 2021
Virginia,Donna and Ed...I was sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing. She was a lovely lady. I remember her always sitting in the same spot at church, right in front of my parents. She lived a long life and did it well. My prayers are with you....Shirley
Shirley Johnson Murray
March 21, 2021
Ginni, i'm so sorry for your loss. prayers to you and the family.
Brenda Fitzgibbon
March 20, 2021
