Mildred E. Hall

December 28, 1921 - March 19, 2021

Mildred E. Hall, 99, of Lincoln passed away Friday March 19, 2021. Born December 28, 1921 in Lincoln, NE to Walter Henry & Pearl Catherine (Hatzenbuehler) Runge. Mildred graduated from Malcolm High School in 1940 and then married Kenneth G. Hall on October 22, 1947. Member of Prairie Home United Methodist Church, the Ladies Aide and served as President for many years.

Family members include son, Edward (Micki) Hall; daughters, Virginia Metcalf, Donna (Chuck) Bentjen; 4 Grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Kenneth; grandsons, Tyler and Jaysen; brothers, Donald, and Dale Hall; brother & sister-in-law, Leonard and June Hall; sister and brother-in-law, Nelda and Donald Smetter; son in Law, Jim Metcalf.

Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m., Sunday March 21, 2021 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Monday March 22, 2021 at R&S South Lincoln Chapel. Burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. Facial coverings are required. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Mahoney Manor, 4241 N 61st St, Lincoln, NE 68507. Condolences online at roperandsons.com.