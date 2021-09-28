Mildred "Elaine" Hansen

August 30, 1927 - September 25, 2021

Mildred "Elaine" Hansen, 94, formally of Davey, NE, passed away September 25, 2021, after a short hospital stay. She was born August 30, 1927, to Paul and Ruth (Olson) Bulling. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ceresco, NE. Elaine married Kenneth O. Hansen on September 17, 1949.

She has been a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Davey for 70 years. While a member, she served as Treasurer on the Church Council and President of the women's group for over 20 years. Elaine enjoyed serving the church through money making projects, quilting, preparing and decorating for special events, especially decorating the church at Christmas. Elaine taught country school for 5 years prior to marriage. She retired as the Davey Postmaster after 30 years of service.

She and Kenneth owned and operated Hansen Grocery for a period of time, while she maintained the Post Office. She was a 76-year member and Past Matron (twice) of Ceresco Chapter No. 198 Order of the Eastern Star. She currently held the Imhoff award for being the member in good standing with the longest period of membership and recognition of loyal and dedicated service. Elaine held many offices including Organist for many years and was currently serving as Sister Electa, the office she has held for several decades.

She was a 50-year member of Naphis Temple No. 66 Daughters of the Nile and held the Legacy Award for three generations of membership along with her daughter and granddaughter. She was a past member of the Ceresco American Legion Auxiliary and Secretary-Treasurer of the Tothill Cemetery Association for 36 years. She lived her entire life in Davey before moving to Lincoln 7 years ago.

She is survived by daughter, Donna Beth Johnson; granddaughter Hilary Johnson and her husband Josh Munford; great-granddaughter Karmi Jay; sister-in-law Connie Bulling all of Lincoln. Preceded in death by parents, son-in-law Lyle R. Johnson, brothers Paul, Ted, and Gerald Bulling.

Funeral Service will be held 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to take place in the Tothill Cemetery, Davey. Memorials may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Tothill Cemetery, Ceresco Chapter Order of the Eastern Star or Naphis Temple Daughters of the Nile. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com