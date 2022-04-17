Mildred May Hauder

May 8, 1925 - April 15, 2022

Mildred May Hauder was born on May 8, 1925, in Petersburg, Ontario, Canada to John L. and Matilda (Swartzentruber) Roth and passed away on Good Friday April 15, 2022, in Seward, NE at the age of 96.

Funeral services will be held Monday April 18, 2022, 10:30 am at East Fairview Mennonite Church. Visitation April 17, 2022, 2-4 pm at Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Milford, and 5-7 pm with family at the East Fairview Mennonite Church. Memorials may be made to family for future designation. Lauber Funeral Services, Milford in charge of the arrangements.