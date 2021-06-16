Mildred Kreuzberg

June 13, 2021

Mildred Kreuzberg, 94, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was born to Peter and Helen Smith in 1926 on a farm between Crete and Denton, NE. She grew up on the farm, graduated high school at 16 from Fairbury High School. Fall of that year she taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Gladstone, NE, grades 1-8 at the age of 17. She married Eugene Kreuzberg on June 21, 1952. Together they had two sons, Bruce and Brian Kreuzberg. She was a devout member of St. John's Catholic Church.

Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Kreuzberg, son, Bruce Kreuzberg, siblings Clarence (Yvonne), Martin, William, Robert, Helen, and infant Lester Smith. She is survived by sister-in-law, Betty Smith, siblings Esther (Kay) Schiermeyer, and Leo Smith (Sally), son, Brian Kreuzberg (former spouse Debbie O'Keefe), grandchildren, Max (Jeana), Daniel, Trevor, Lauren, and Michael Kreuzberg, and great grandsons Collin and Mason Kreuzberg.

Funeral services will be held at St. John's Catholic Church (7601 Vine St, Lincoln, NE 68505) on Friday, June 18, 2021. The Rosary will begin at 10am, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30am.

Thank you to Janine and the staff at Havelock Manor for the loving care provided through these past few years. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com