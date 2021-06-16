Menu
Mildred Kreuzberg
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Mildred Kreuzberg

June 13, 2021

Mildred Kreuzberg, 94, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was born to Peter and Helen Smith in 1926 on a farm between Crete and Denton, NE. She grew up on the farm, graduated high school at 16 from Fairbury High School. Fall of that year she taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Gladstone, NE, grades 1-8 at the age of 17. She married Eugene Kreuzberg on June 21, 1952. Together they had two sons, Bruce and Brian Kreuzberg. She was a devout member of St. John's Catholic Church.

Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Kreuzberg, son, Bruce Kreuzberg, siblings Clarence (Yvonne), Martin, William, Robert, Helen, and infant Lester Smith. She is survived by sister-in-law, Betty Smith, siblings Esther (Kay) Schiermeyer, and Leo Smith (Sally), son, Brian Kreuzberg (former spouse Debbie O'Keefe), grandchildren, Max (Jeana), Daniel, Trevor, Lauren, and Michael Kreuzberg, and great grandsons Collin and Mason Kreuzberg.

Funeral services will be held at St. John's Catholic Church (7601 Vine St, Lincoln, NE 68505) on Friday, June 18, 2021. The Rosary will begin at 10am, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30am.

Thank you to Janine and the staff at Havelock Manor for the loving care provided through these past few years. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. John's Catholic Church
7601 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
Jun
18
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. John's Catholic Church
7601 Vine St, Lincoln, NE
Millie was a terrific gal who quietly and prayerfully loved all around her. My condolences to Brian and Millie´s family. Eternal rest grant to her, dear Lord.
Maryann boumann
June 19, 2021
Brian-my sincere condolences of the passing of your truly beautiful Mother. She was loved by so many and was such a great teacher of faith and she loved Jesus! I know you will miss her tremendously, but she is with our Great Lord and Savior now reaping the benefits of Eternal Life! I will keep you, your precious children and family in my prayers! Love you Brian
Lynn (Deschene) West
Friend
June 18, 2021
........ thinking about the Kreuzberg´s. Moms are wonderful!!!!!
Bill& Shelly Gauthier
Other
June 18, 2021
Brian, So sorry for your loss. Millie was a very wonderful lady, and a great family friend !
Allan Dermann
Friend
June 17, 2021
Brian and kids, so sorry for your loss.
Nancy Buller
June 17, 2021
Leo and Sally Smith and family
June 16, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Millie and visited her at her home a number of times. We lost touch after I moved away but I will never forget how wonderful a woman she was.
Mary Furnas
Work
June 16, 2021
