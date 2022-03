Mildred Moeller

March 26, 2022

Mildred Moeller age 101, Lincoln, formerly of Wausa died March 26, 2022, in Lincoln. Services will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel in Lincoln. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Arrangements by Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa and Roper & Sons in Lincoln.