Mildred I. "Midge" Straub

May 22, 1925 - March 19, 2022

Mildred I. "Midge" Straub, 96, of Lincoln, passed away March 19, 2022. Born May 22, 1925, in Lincoln, to Walter and Alma (Hendrix) Johnson. Midge was a graduate of College View High School class of 1943. She worked as a secretary in Texas and Tennessee.

Family members include her daughter Cindy Fletcher (Mark Bryan), Austin, TX; son Roger Rockenbach, Denver, CO; grandchildren James (Kari) Fletcher and Jeremy Fletcher; 2 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles "Chuck" Straub, and sisters Dorothy Ossenkop and Ruth Miller, and nephew Gary Ossenkop.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday (3-24-22) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' street. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials to Lincoln Berean Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com