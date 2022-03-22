Menu
Mildred I. "Midge" Straub
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE
May 22, 1925 - March 19, 2022

Mildred I. "Midge" Straub, 96, of Lincoln, passed away March 19, 2022. Born May 22, 1925, in Lincoln, to Walter and Alma (Hendrix) Johnson. Midge was a graduate of College View High School class of 1943. She worked as a secretary in Texas and Tennessee.

Family members include her daughter Cindy Fletcher (Mark Bryan), Austin, TX; son Roger Rockenbach, Denver, CO; grandchildren James (Kari) Fletcher and Jeremy Fletcher; 2 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles "Chuck" Straub, and sisters Dorothy Ossenkop and Ruth Miller, and nephew Gary Ossenkop.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday (3-24-22) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' street. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials to Lincoln Berean Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
