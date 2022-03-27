Miles Jacob Lee

January 3, 2008 - March 23, 2022

This world lost a true light on Wednesday night, March 23rd, 2022, when Miles Jacob Lee passed away. He was 14 years old. We have lost a loving son, brother, nephew, and grandson. The brilliant light of his inner joy shone brightly from the moment he was born on January 3rd, 2008, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ever the courageous young man, Miles was continually surprising everyone by overcoming every obstacle set before him. This included his participation in the Special Olympics, from which he won numerous medals and stories to share with his family. He also delighted one and all through his loving and outgoing nature, as well as the funny, yet sometimes brutally honest, things he would say. Miles loved to make up stories with his great-grandmother Tolora, often featuring knights and wolves. He also spent many hours with his beloved action figures, providing his family with hours of entertainment. From his love of music, regularly "jamming" with his dad and "grandpa," to his obsession with pasta, butternut squash lasagna was his favorite, he loved exploring and sharing his perspective of all he observed, bringing smiles to everyone in the process.

Miles never met a stranger, and he treated everyone as a "forever friend." Everyone who knew him was also keenly aware of his love for animals, especially birds. He spent many hours enjoying time with his family, particularly his big sister, Greta. These special bonds were what made farm life so remarkably fitting for him. Miles and Sherri recently shared a special moment while watching the chickens from a bench in their yard: Miles put his arm around Sherri and said, "Mom, I'm so happy." Without a doubt, Miles had the best life with his family, and he will be truly missed.

Miles is survived by his parents, Joseph and Sherri Lee; his sister, Greta Lee; grandparents Jerry and Maxine Hain, Dennis Lee, and James Kadlec; great-grandmother Tolora Lee; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Miles is also predeceased by his grandmother Debra Kadlec and great-grandfather Carol Lee.

Services will be held on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Hall. Visitation from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Celebration of Life Ceremony at 11 a.m., with a luncheon following. The family encourages anyone attending to wear something blue, Miles' favorite color. We love imagining his smile as he looks down to see all of his friends and family gathered together wearing his signature color. Any donations in honor of Miles' memory may be made to The Hydrocephalus Association at Hydroassoc.org.