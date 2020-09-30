Menu
August 8, 1946 - September 27, 2020

Miles S. Kimmel 74 of Lincoln after a long illness went home to heaven on Sunday, September 27th, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Kathy, a son John Kimmel; a sister Carole (Don) Pitts; a brother Charlie (Jeanette) Noel, brothers-in-law John R, Doug (Jan) and Dan Tutty Many nieces, nephews, great nieces nephews, cousins and uncle Ronnie. He was preceded in death his parents Charles and Antonette.

Interment service 11:00 am Thursday 10/01/2020 at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorial to the family. Condolences or tributes www.hammonsfs.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
