Miriam E. Miller

February 13, 1930 - June 30, 2021

Miriam E. Miller, 91, of Lincoln, died on June 30th, 2021. Miriam was born on February 13, 1930, to Neva D. (Rasor) and Pierce K. Bloom in Brookville, OH. She graduated in 1952 from Miami University in Oxford, OH with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.

On July 25, 1953, Miriam was united in marriage to Rev. Donald C. Miller at the Arlington Church at Brookville, OH. They moved to Amherst, NE where Don began his ministry and she taught elementary school for two years. Their marriage was blessed with four children; Ruth, Ann, David and Paul.

Following the unexpected death of her husband in 1971, Miriam worked for the Nebraska Library Commission for 21 years and was the Tape Duplication Coordinator with Nebraska Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped for the last 16 years, retiring in 1992. Miriam was very active in the local United Methodist Women (UMW) at South Gate United Methodist Church from 1964-1983 and Calvary United Methodist Church from 1984-2018 and served as a UMW district officer for 8 years.

In 1986, Miriam received a Master of Science degree in Human Development and the Family with a specialization in gerontology from the University of NE in Omaha. She served as a Stephen Ministry Leader providing service and training, as a coordinator of volunteers for the Widowed Persons service, a chapter leader for THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) a mutual help group for the widowed, a volunteer for a grief/crisis counseling service and as a volunteer for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

She devoted her years after retirement to volunteer mission work, especially the Red Bird Missionary Conference in Beverly, KY. She completed 25 trips to provide volunteer work which brought her tremendous joy and deeply enriched her faith. She also served as a Volunteer-in-Mission for the United Methodist church and volunteered for the Midwest Mission Distribution Center in IL for many years. The last three years, she continued her ministry of love and support for the other residents while residing at the Country House in Lincoln, NE.

Miriam is survived by her daughters Ruth (Rick) Van Gerpen of Lincoln, NE, Ann (Jay) Seiboldt of West Des Moines, IA, and sons David (Melissa) Miller of Eugene, OR and Paul (Elaine) Miller of Palo Alto, CA, ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren and sister Evelyn Bowser of Troy, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four brothers Kenneth, Roland, Chester and Charles and sister Margaret (Bloom) Hartman.

Visitation with family present will be Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Burial at Rosedale Cemetery, Doniphan, NE. Memorials to Red Bird Mission, 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913-9607. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com