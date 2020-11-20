Morris "Bud" F. Knake

July 31, 1933 - November 18, 2020

Morris "Bud" F. Knake, 87 of Syracuse, passed away on November 18, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1933 to Henry & Mary (Berner) Knake. Bud served in the Navy and is a Korean War veteran. He married Janet Stein on May 9, 1958. He worked as an auto body technician and for Mahoney State Park and the Syracuse Schools.

Bud is survived by his Wife: Janet Knake; Son: Dennis (Amy) Knake; Daughters: Keryl (Mike) Mines, Linda Bowers; Grandchildren: Meghan (Erik) Ringelberg, Tyler & Jenna Knake, Sara & Trevor Steinkruger; Siblings: Helen Johnson of Omaha, Myrna (Alfred) Warlick of Syracuse, John (Helen) Knake of Kearney, Willis Knake of Nehawka, Richard (Charline) Knake of Otoe, Robert Knake of Syracuse, Sandra (Mike) Faber of Bennington; Brother-in-law: Jim Jensen of Avoca; also numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Sister: Doris Jensen; Sisters-in-law: Jacque Knake & Sharon Knake; Niece: Lori Buchholz and Nephews: Steven Knake & Kevin Knake.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, November 22 at 3 P.M. at the First Lutheran Church (North Branch) in rural Avoca with COVID precautions capacity in the church and by live feed in the fellowship hall. The service will also be Live-streamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page with the link posted on the Fusselman website and available by radio broadcast on 90.7 in the church parking lot. Private family burial will take place at the Omaha National Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Memorials to Tabitha Journey House and First Lutheran Church, Avoca. Arrangements: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to fusselmanallenharvey.com