Morris Logan Jr.

February 9, 1935 - April 13, 2022

Morris Logan, Jr., 87, formerly of Lincoln passed away April 13, 2022, in Omaha. Born February 9, 1935, in Cooper, AL to Morris and Hattie Logan.Morris served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring after twenty-three years. Following his discharge from the military he worked as a medical nurse assistant at the Veterans Hospital until 1984 where he also did volunteer work.

Family members include his daughter Rebecca Schroetlin (William Pearce), Omaha; sons Marvin (Denise) Logan, Lincoln and Robert Logan, Topeka, KS; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister Elsie May Gay, Midfield, AL; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Graveside Service: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday (4-19-22) Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. Memorials to your V.F.W. of choice. Visitation with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 pm Monday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com